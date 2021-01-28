On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Schakel scores 16 to lead San Diego St. over Wyoming 87-57

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 11:33 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Schakel posted 16 points and six rebounds as San Diego State easily defeated Wyoming 87-57 on Thursday night.

Terrell Gomez had 14 points for San Diego State (12-4, 6-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Matt Mitchell added 13 points and seven rebounds. Lamont Butler had 13 points and six assists.

San Diego State scored 63 points in the first half, a season best for and team in the conference to lead by 33.

Kwane Marble II had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (10-6, 4-5). Graham Ike added 10 points.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 CloudBytes Connect
2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles