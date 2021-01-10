On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Scott carries Loyola Marymount past San Francisco 68-60

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 9:55 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Scott had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Loyola Marymount beat San Francisco 68-60 on Sunday.

Keli Leaupepe had 19 points for Loyola Marymount (6-3, 1-0 West Coast Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Dameane Douglas added 10 points. Ivan Alipiev had three blocks.

Khalil Shabazz had 16 points and six steals for the Dons (8-6, 2-2). Jamaree Bouyea added 12 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

