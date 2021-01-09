On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Scott-Grayson helps carry UAB past Southern Miss 62-58

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 7:28 pm
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 16 points with four 3-pointers

as UAB narrowly defeated Southern Miss 62-58 on Saturday.

Jalen Benjamin had 11 points for UAB (9-1, 2-0 Conference USA). Tavin Lovan added 10 points and seven assists. The Blazers only loss has been by three points to Chattanooga on Dec. 19.

Tyler Stevenson had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-6, 1-3), his score from the low post with 4:42 to go capped an 8-0 run and closed the gap to 57-54. DeAndre Pinckney added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tae Hardy had 10 points.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Hardy pulled Southern Miss to within 57-56 at 2:49, but Scott Grayson answered with a 3 on the other end to turn aside the threat.

UAB defeated Southern Miss 72-60 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration