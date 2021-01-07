Trending:
SD, Kansas City meet in conference play

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

South Dakota (4-6, 3-2) vs. Kansas City (5-6, 1-1)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Summit League foes meet as South Dakota battles Kansas City. South Dakota easily beat Denver by 22 at home in its last outing. Kansas City is coming off a 77-53 win on the road over North Dakota in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Kansas City’s Brandon McKissic, Marvin Nesbitt Jr. and Zion Williams have collectively scored 30 percent of all Roos points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: McKissic has had his hand in 42 percent of all Kansas City field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Coyotes are 0-6 when they score 71 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 71 points. The Roos are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 5-0 on the season, otherwise.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Kansas City is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-6 when fewer than four Roos players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City is ranked second among Summit League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 28.5 percent. The Roos have averaged 8.5 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

