SD State faces Mount Marty

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 6:30 am
Mount Marty vs. South Dakota State (5-3)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are set to battle the Lancers of NAIA school Mount Marty. South Dakota State lost 91-78 to South Dakota in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Noah Freidel has averaged 17.5 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Jackrabbits, while Baylor Scheierman has accounted for 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.NIFTY NOAH: Freidel has connected on 41.8 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 16 for 37 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State went 7-6 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Jackrabbits offense put up 74 points per contest across those 13 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

