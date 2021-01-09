On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Seattle 98, Saint Martin’s 63

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 11:23 pm
< a min read
      

SAINT MARTIN’S (0-1)

Wang 0-4 0-0 0, M.Adams 2-6 2-5 6, Moore 1-7 1-1 4, Schumacher 5-9 0-0 10, Thompson 6-18 6-8 20, Velasquez 5-11 1-4 12, Camper 3-7 0-0 8, Malloy 1-6 0-0 3, Lenker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 10-18 63.

SEATTLE (7-5)

Udenyi 5-7 1-2 11, Nettles 5-8 1-2 16, Trammell 4-8 8-8 17, Williamson 1-5 2-2 4, Grigsby 10-15 1-2 24, Pearre 2-4 1-4 5, Hopkins 2-5 0-0 4, Wall 2-4 2-2 8, Henson 0-2 0-0 0, Economou 2-2 0-0 6, Levis 0-0 0-0 0, Stuart 0-0 3-3 3. Totals 33-60 19-25 98.

Halftime_Seattle 40-27. 3-Point Goals_Saint Martin’s 7-20 (Thompson 2-4, Camper 2-5, Malloy 1-2, Moore 1-3, Velasquez 1-4, Lenker 0-1, Wang 0-1), Seattle 13-28 (Nettles 5-6, Grigsby 3-6, Economou 2-2, Wall 2-3, Trammell 1-5, Hopkins 0-1, Henson 0-2, Williamson 0-3). Fouled Out_Williamson. Rebounds_Saint Martin’s 34 (Thompson 13), Seattle 41 (Udenyi 11). Assists_Saint Martin’s 9 (Velasquez 3), Seattle 21 (Trammell 7). Total Fouls_Saint Martin’s 20, Seattle 17.

