Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Shabazz leads San Francisco past Santa Clara 73-50

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 12:41 am
< a min read
      

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 22 points, making 4 of 6 3-pointers, and had five steals and San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 73-50 on Thursday night.

Dzmitry Ryuny had 15 points for San Francisco (10-7, 4-3 West Coast Conference). Jamaree Bouyea added 13 points. Josh Kunen had 10 points.

Jalen Williams had 15 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (8-4, 2-2). DJ Mitchell added 13 points. Josip Vrankic had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Car T Global Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s