Sheppard leads Belmont to 11th straight victory 98-91

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 7:47 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Ben Sheppard made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 22 points as Belmont extended its winning streak to 11 games, defeating Jacksonville State 98-91 on Saturday.

Nick Muszynski had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Belmont (14-1, 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Luke Smith added 18 points and eight assists. JaCobi Wood had 15 points.

The 98 points were a season best for Belmont.

Martin Roub tied a career high with 21 points for the Gamecocks (8-5, 4-3). Amanze Ngumezi tied a career high with 20 points and had three blocks. Darian Adams had 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Jacksonville State made 15 3-pointers and Belmont sank 14. Belmont made 20 of 24 free throws to the Gamecocks’ 2-of-6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

