Sherfield scores 23 to lead Nevada over Fresno St. 73-57

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 1:25 am
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Grant Sherfield had 23 points as Nevada beat Fresno State 73-57 on Friday night.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 13 points for Nevada (9-5, 4-3 Mountain West Conference). Warren Washington added 13 points.

Orlando Robinson had 15 points for the Bulldogs (5-4, 3-4). Isaiah Hill added 15 points.

