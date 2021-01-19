On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

Shuler scores 22; Ole Miss beats Mississippi State 64-46

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 11:23 pm
< a min read
      

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Devontae Shuler scored 22 points and Mississippi pulled away midway through the second half and beat Mississippi State 64-46 on Tuesday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) has won 11 of the last 15 matchups including an 83-58 win at home last season. The teams entered having alternated wins in the last six games.

Shuler finished 8-of-13 shooting with three 3-pointers and three of the Rebels’ 10 steals. Jarkel Joiner added 12 points for Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 Southeastern Conference).

D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 18 points for Mississippi State (9-5, 4-2 Southeastern Conference), which has lost two of its last three. Deivon Smith added 10 points.

Ole Miss took the lead for good midway through the first half and led 29-21 at the break. The Bulldogs pulled to 42-38 with 12:07 to play. The Rebels answered with an 18-4 run, capped by Shuler’s jumper, and led 60-42 with about three minutes left.

The Bulldogs shot 18 of 52 (35%) overall that included 10 missed 3-pointers and 12 turnovers.

Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M on Saturday. Mississippi State plays at No. 18 Alabama on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sports News

