Siena 76, Monmouth (NJ) 62

MONMOUTH (NJ) (3-4)
Martin 1-6 1-1 3, Rutty 0-3 2-4 2, Chaput 2-4 0-0 4, Hammond 3-10 5-5 12, Papas 6-10 2-2 16, McClary 2-6 0-0 4, Vuga 2-6 1-2 5, Ruth 2-3 0-0 4, Gabriel 1-5 0-0 3, Toatley 3-7 0-1 6, Holmstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 1-1 1-3 3. Totals 23-61 12-18 62.
SIENA (2-0)
Young 3-4 1-3 7, Hopkins 3-7 3-3 11, King 5-13 4-4 15, Pickett 5-14 6-7 18, Camper 6-12 2-9 14, Stormo 0-2 5-7 5, Curry 2-4 0-1 4, Kwiecinski 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-58 21-34 76.
Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 4-17 (Papas 2-4, Gabriel 1-2, Hammond 1-3, McClary 0-1, Martin 0-2, Vuga 0-2, Toatley 0-3), Siena 5-22 (Hopkins 2-6, Pickett 2-7, King 1-7, Camper 0-1, Kwiecinski 0-1). Fouled Out_Hammond, Young, Curry. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 36 (McClary 9), Siena 43 (Pickett 14). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 8 (Papas 3), Siena 10 (Camper 5). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 28, Siena 20.
