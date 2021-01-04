On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Siena 76, Monmouth (NJ) 62

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 7:55 pm
< a min read
      

MONMOUTH (NJ) (3-4)

Martin 1-6 1-1 3, Rutty 0-3 2-4 2, Chaput 2-4 0-0 4, Hammond 3-10 5-5 12, Papas 6-10 2-2 16, McClary 2-6 0-0 4, Vuga 2-6 1-2 5, Ruth 2-3 0-0 4, Gabriel 1-5 0-0 3, Toatley 3-7 0-1 6, Holmstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 1-1 1-3 3. Totals 23-61 12-18 62.

SIENA (2-0)

Young 3-4 1-3 7, Hopkins 3-7 3-3 11, King 5-13 4-4 15, Pickett 5-14 6-7 18, Camper 6-12 2-9 14, Stormo 0-2 5-7 5, Curry 2-4 0-1 4, Kwiecinski 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-58 21-34 76.

Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 4-17 (Papas 2-4, Gabriel 1-2, Hammond 1-3, McClary 0-1, Martin 0-2, Vuga 0-2, Toatley 0-3), Siena 5-22 (Hopkins 2-6, Pickett 2-7, King 1-7, Camper 0-1, Kwiecinski 0-1). Fouled Out_Hammond, Young, Curry. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 36 (McClary 9), Siena 43 (Pickett 14). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 8 (Papas 3), Siena 10 (Camper 5). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 28, Siena 20.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill