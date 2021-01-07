Siena looks to extend streak vs Fairfield

Siena (2-0, 2-0) vs. Fairfield (2-9, 2-4)

George Bisacca Court at Alumni Hall, Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its 13th straight conference win against Fairfield. Siena’s last MAAC loss came against the St. Peter’s Peacocks 85-80 on Feb. 2, 2020. Fairfield is coming off a 72-56 win over Rider on Saturday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Taj Benning, Caleb Green and Jesus Cruz have combined to score 49 percent of Fairfield’s points this season. For Siena, Jalen Pickett, Manny Camper and Nick Hopkins have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s total scoring.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Pickett has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Fairfield is 0-9 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

DID YOU KNOW: The Siena offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.9 percent of its possessions, which is the seventh-lowest rate in the nation. The Fairfield defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 323rd among Division I teams).

