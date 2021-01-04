On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Siena looks to extend streak vs Monmouth

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Monmouth (3-3, 3-2) vs. Siena (1-0, 1-0)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its 12th straight conference win against Monmouth. Siena’s last MAAC loss came against the St. Peter’s Peacocks 85-80 on Feb. 2, 2020. Monmouth fell 78-77 at Siena in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth has relied heavily on its seniors. Deion Hammond, George Papas, Melik Martin and Marcus McClary have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Hawks points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DEION: Hammond has connected on 42.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 56.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

LAST YEAR: These conference foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 season, with Siena sweeping the series.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 EdgeCon 2021
1|8 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|8 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill