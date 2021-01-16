Siena looks to extend streak vs Rider

Siena (5-0, 5-0) vs. Rider (3-9, 3-6)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its 16th straight conference win against Rider. Siena’s last MAAC loss came against the St. Peter’s Peacocks 85-80 on Feb. 2, 2020. Rider lost 78-69 loss at home to Siena in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Siena’s Manny Camper, Jordan King and Aidan Carpenter have combined to account for 44 percent of all Saints points this season.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Broncs have allowed only 71.2 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 83.3 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.MIGHTY MANNY: Camper has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 54.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Rider is 0-7 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

TWO STREAKS: Siena has won its last three road games, scoring 75.7 points and allowing 65 points during those contests. Rider has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 63.8 points while giving up 75.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is rated second among MAAC teams with an average of 76.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.