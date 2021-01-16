On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Simmons, Hamlet lead North Texas over UTEP 74-65

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 6:19 pm
< a min read
      

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Zachary Simmons and Javion Hamlet scored 13 points apiece as North Texas topped UTEP 74-65 on Saturday.

Rubin Jones and JJ Murray each added 11 points for the Mean Green (7-5, 3-1 Conference USA). James Reese chipped in 10.

Bryson Williams had 17 points for the Miners. Christian Agnew added 15 points. Souley Boum had 14 points.

North Texas defeated UTEP 63-33 on Friday.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration