Sims scores 15 to lift Middle Tennessee past FIU 67-56

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 7:19 pm
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Sims had 15 points and six rebounds as Middle Tennessee beat Florida International 67-56 on Saturday.

Jordan Davis had 13 points for Middle Tennessee (3-5, 1-1 Conference USA). DeAndre Dishman added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Florida International scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Antonio Daye, Jr. had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-4, 2-2). Radshad Davis added 11 points and nine rebounds. Tevin Brewer had 10 points.

Florida International defeated Middle Tennessee 68-55 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

