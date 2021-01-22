On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
SIU-Edwardsville 67, Tennessee St. 65

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 12:14 am
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (4-4)

L.Wright 2-6 1-2 5, S.Wright 7-15 0-0 14, Adewunmi 6-14 3-8 18, Carter 2-12 1-5 6, Curtis 1-3 0-0 3, Polk 0-2 0-2 0, James 3-6 0-0 7, Williams 2-4 1-1 5, Matas 2-4 5-5 9. Totals 25-66 11-23 67.

TENNESSEE ST. (2-10)

Green 0-1 0-1 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Barrett 1-4 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 11-17 7-8 32, Moody 2-6 1-2 5, Mohamed 6-11 4-4 18, Linder 1-1 4-4 6, Johal 0-3 0-0 0, Joyner 1-3 0-2 2, Womack 0-5 0-0 0, Malone 0-0 0-0 0, Lanier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 16-21 65.

Halftime_Tennessee St. 27-25. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 6-24 (Adewunmi 3-6, Curtis 1-2, James 1-2, Carter 1-6, Matas 0-1, Polk 0-1, Williams 0-1, S.Wright 0-5), Tennessee St. 5-17 (Fitzgerald 3-4, Mohamed 2-5, Barrett 0-1, Moody 0-1, Johal 0-2, Womack 0-4). Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 36 (S.Wright 9), Tennessee St. 34 (Mohamed 11). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 10 (Curtis, James 3), Tennessee St. 8 (Barrett 4). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 21, Tennessee St. 25. A_279 (10,500).

