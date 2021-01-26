SIU-Edwardsville 87, E. Illinois 74

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (5-5)
S.Wright 5-10 2-2 12, L.Wright 3-4 0-0 6, Adewunmi 7-13 0-2 17, Carter 2-4 2-2 6, Curtis 5-9 8-9 18, Williams 5-10 2-2 13, Wilson 5-10 3-4 13, James 1-2 0-0 2, Polk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 17-21 87.
E. ILLINOIS (5-11)
Alleruzzo 1-4 0-0 2, Abraham 1-5 0-0 2, Deang 5-8 0-2 11, Johnson 12-19 2-5 28, Wallace 7-14 5-8 20, Farquhar 0-3 1-2 1, Diarra 5-5 0-1 10. Totals 31-58 8-18 74.
Halftime_SIU-Edwardsville 35-29. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 4-17 (Adewunmi 3-7, Williams 1-4, Curtis 0-1, Wilson 0-2, S.Wright 0-3), E. Illinois 4-19 (Johnson 2-3, Deang 1-4, Wallace 1-5, Farquhar 0-1, Alleruzzo 0-2, Abraham 0-4). Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 38 (Adewunmi 12), E. Illinois 20 (Johnson 6). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 16 (Curtis 4), E. Illinois 12 (Johnson, Wallace 4). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 17, E. Illinois 17.
