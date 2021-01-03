Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:28a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 19 of 55 trails 35% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunrise Park — Operating, no details
|California
Alpine Meadows — Wed 7:51a 2 new machine groomed 38 – 57 base 53 of 103 trails, 51% open, 8 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Bear Mountain — Wed 10:01a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 20 of 27 trails 74% open, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:9a-4p.
Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.
Bear Valley — Wed 1:17p machine groomed 12 – 18 base 41 of 75 trails 55% open, 6 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9:30p-3:30p; Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Boreal — Wed 10:05a 1 new machine groomed 45 – 45 base 29 of 33 trails 88% open, 3 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
China Peak — Wed 10:08a packed powder machine groomed 15 – 15 base 5 of 54 trails 9% open, 4 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Dodge Ridge — Wed 5:33a machine groomed 15 – 28 base 57 of 67 trails 85% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 10:10a variable machine groomed 10 – 10 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 8:06a packed powder machine groomed 27 – 48 base 84 of 97 trails, 64% open 5 miles, 3050 acres, 23 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 7:35a 1 new powder machine groomed 16 – 43 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
June — Wed 11:48a machine groomed 8 – 8 base 19 of 41 trails, 44% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Kirkwood — Wed 8:07a packed powder machine groomed 30 – 33 base 84 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 11:49a machine groomed 44 – 44 base 102 of 154 trails 63% open, 20 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 6:09a packed powder machine groomed 24 – 36 base 22 of 59 trails 37% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon/Tues: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Mt Baldy — Wed 10:31a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 5 of 28 trails, 18% open 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Mt Shasta — Wed 1:08p hard packed machine groomed 3 – 5 base 12 of 32 trails, 38% open 181 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4p.
Northstar — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 18 – 32 base 90 of 100 trails 90% open, 2271 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:09a machine groomed 29 – 48 base 40 of 46 trails 85% open, 1500 acres, 11 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Jan 02-Jan 10: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Summit — Wed 12:04p machine groomed 48 – 48 base 24 of 32 trails 73% open, 14 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-6p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Snow Valley — Wed 5:50a machine groomed 18 – 30 base 11 of 30 trails 37% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thurs: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Soda Springs — Wed 10:15a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 45 – 45 base 18 of 18 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Squaw Valley — Wed 6:20a 2 new machine groomed 37 – 42 base 112 of 158 trails, 71% open, 19 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:06a 1 new variable machine groomed 28 – 48 base 79 of 103 trails 77% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 2:14p machine groomed 22 – 22 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed No Recent Information powder machine groomed 8 – 21 base 7 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Diamond Peak — Wed 9:12a packed powder machine groomed 40 – 50 base 24 of 31 trails 77% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Wed 7:42a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 3 of 30 trails 10% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 7:28a machine groomed 21 – 31 base 43 of 65 trails, 66% open 700 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Wed 6:50a 4 new powder machine groomed 40 – 45 base 82 of 82 trails 2600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Brundage — Wed 5:11a 5 new powder machine groomed 53 – 55 base 67 of 67 trails 25 miles, 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p ,
Kelly Canyon — Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-4p.
Lookout Pass — Wed 10:51a 10 new powder machine groomed 24 – 44 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Operating, no details
Pebble Creek — Wed 11:39a variable machine groomed 10 – 10 base 9 of 30 trails 1 of 3 lifts, 30% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Pomerelle — Wed 11:43a 1 new machine groomed 33 – 42 base 18 of 24 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 75% open, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.
Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 12:07p 11 new powder machine groomed 44 – 59 base 92 of 92 trails, 10 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.
Silver Mountain — Wed 10:47a 8 new machine groomed 43 – 53 base 47 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 59% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Soldier Mountain — Wed 6:00a 3 new machine groomed 21 – 21 base 36 of 36 trails 1142 acres, 2 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sun Valley — Wed 6:26a packed powder machine groomed 32 – 37 base 105 of 128 trails 15 of 17 lifts, 82% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 5:49a 5 new powder machine groomed 19 – 41 base 44 of 48 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Reopen 01/08 machine groomed 28 – 28 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Cooper Spur — Reopen 01/08 7 – 7 base Fri: 4p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Hoodoo — Wed 7:39a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 35 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 88% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Ashland — Wed 7:51a 2 new machine groomed 32 – 40 base 44 of 44 trails 240 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, 99% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:50a 10 new powder machine groomed 71 – 80 base 116 of 121 trails 4173 acres, 14 of 15 lifts, 96% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 6:36a 15 new machine groomed 82 – 118 base 59 of 87 trails 8 of 12 lifts, 68% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 8:49a machine groomed 21 – 40 base 16 of 65 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 25% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Timberline — Wed 8:54a powder machine groomed 80 – 80 base 4 of 9 lifts, 44% open Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4p.
Willamette Pass — Reopen 01/06 36 – 36 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed 5:29a 2 new powder machine groomed 42 – 55 base 48 of 89 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 54% open, Fri-Tue: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Tue.
Badger Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Bluewood — Reopen 01/06 machine groomed 48 – 53 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 10:40a 21 new powder machine groomed 75 – 75 base 23 of 85 trails, 1300 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, 27% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Wed Reopen 01/06 packed powder 24 – 27 base Wed Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Wed, Fri-Sun.
Mission Ridge — Wed 6:52a 2 new machine groomed 26 – 27 base 23 of 56 trails 5 of 6 lifts, 41% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:18a 25 new powder machine groomed 130 – 145 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed 9:17a powder machine groomed 44 – 52 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Stevens Pass — Wed 9:23a machine groomed 84 – 84 base 54 of 77 trails 9 of 14 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 7:40a machine groomed 69 – 100 base 82 of 83 trails 21 of 26 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 7:41a machine groomed 69 – 100 base 24 of 24 trails, 4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.
White Pass — Wed 9:29a machine groomed 44 – 70 base 38 of 47 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 81% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Wed 7:28a 2 new machine groomed 41 – 41 base 75 of 80 trails 94% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Baldy Mountain — Wed 7:34a 5 new machine groomed 43 – 43 base 30 of 35 trails 86% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Big White — Wed 7:44a 1 new powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 113 of 119 trails 95% open, 13 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-3:30p.
Cypress Mountain — Wed 9:23a powder machine groomed 66 – 116 base 18 of 53 trails 34% open, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 8:42a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 12 base 10 of 14 trails 71% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 6:37a 11 new powder machine groomed 35 – 71 base 115 of 142 trails, 81% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 7:43a 1 new machine groomed 85 – 115 base 23 of 33 trails 70% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Reopen 01/06 machine groomed 43 – 53 base Wed-Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Kicking Horse — Wed 3:33a 11 new powder machine groomed 71 – 165 base 128 of 129 trails, 99% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 3:58a 8 new machine groomed 24 – 30 base 50 of 80 trails 63% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; 5:30p-8:30p.
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Plan to Open 02/11
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Manning Park Resort — Wed 8:54a 18 new powder machine groomed 49 – 49 base 34 of 34 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Seymour — Wed 9:03a 1 new machine groomed 85 – 134 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 9:10a 5 new powder machine groomed 54 – 112 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:42a 9 new powder machine groomed 29 – 49 base 87 of 135 trails, 64% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed 4:44a 6 new powder machine groomed 47 – 104 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Wed 6:44a powder machine groomed 24 – 46 base 118 of 119 trails 99% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 9:15a 6 new powder machine groomed 75 – 75 base 35 of 75 trails, 47% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 1:00p packed powder machine groomed 65 – 109 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Jan 01-03: 9a-8p.
SilverStar — Wed 6:49a packed powder machine groomed 54 – 58 base 133 of 133 trails 100% open, 8 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p; Fri: 8:30a-8:30p Sat: 8:30-8:30p; Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Sun Peaks — Wed 6:57a machine groomed 53 – 54 base 137 of 137 trails, 100% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:44a 8 new variable machine groomed 102 – 102 base 238 of 240 trails, 99% open, 8000 acres, 22 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Whitewater — Wed 5:47a 7 new powder machine groomed 72 – 72 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
|Saskatchewan
Duck Mountain — Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Reopen 01/08 machine groomed 43 – 47 base Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p; Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.
Falcon Ridge — Reopen 01/09 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.
|Quebec
Bromont — Wed 8:42a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 45 of 141 trails, 25% open 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p; Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Camp Fortune — Wed 8:45a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 10 of 25 trails, 40% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Le Massif — Wed 6:29a 6 new packed powder machine groomed 6 – 6 base 17 of 53 trails 32% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:15p.
Mont Belu — Reopen 01/06 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Blanc — Wed 8:49a 4 new machine groomed 12 – 12 base 25 of 42 trails 60% open, 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Cascades — Wed 8:59a 4 new machine groomed 12 – 12 base 5 of 20 trails 25% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-9p Thu: 9a-9:30p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Gleason — Wed 10:02a 6 new machine groomed 12 – 12 base 7 of 25 trails 28% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed- Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.
Mont Habitant — Wed 9:03a packed powder machine groomed 10 – 10 base 9 of 11 trails, 82% open 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Mont Orford — Wed 9:08a 8 new machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 61 trails 26% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Rigaud — Wed 10:03a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 15 trails, 40% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:18a 4 new machine groomed 6 – 12 base 33 of 71 trails 46% open, 35 miles, 195 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Wed 9:14a 2 new machine groomed 12 – 12 base 9 of 20 trails 45% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:21a 5- 6 new packed powder machine groomed 6 – 20 base 8 of 60 trails 13% open, 4 miles, 38 acres, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed 9:18a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 8 of 52 trails, 15% open 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Ski La Reserve — Wed 9:24a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 18 of 40 trails 45% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:45p; Fri: 11a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 9:33a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 7 of 20 trails 35% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-9p Wed: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.
Sommet Gabriel — Wed 9:36a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 9 of 21 trails 43% open, 3 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sommet Morin Heights — Wed 9:43a variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 35 trails 31% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Jan 03: 8:30a-5p Jan 04-07: 9a-4p; Jan 08: 9a-10p; Jan 09: 8:30a-10p; Jan 10: 8:30a-5p.
Sommet Olympia — Wed 9:47a variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 9 of 37 trails 24% open, 5 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 9:48a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 22 of 40 trails 55% open, 7 of 8 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Stoneham — Wed 6:57a 4 new machine groomed 14 – 14 base 18 of 43 trails 43% open, 5 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Tremblant — Wed 6:16a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 62 of 102 trails, 61% open 445 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Val D Irene — Reopen 01/07 Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Sun.
versant Avila — Wed 9:50a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 13 trails, 46% open 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Vorlage — Wed 9:30a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 5 of 18 trails, 28% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.
|Ontario
Blue Mountain — Reopen TBA 16 – 16 base
Boler Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Calabogie Peaks — Plan to Open 01/23
Chicopee — Plan to Open 01/23
Earl Bales Ski Centre — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Glen Eden — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Searchmont Resort — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Skyloft Ski Club — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
|Nova Scotia
Martock — Plan to Open 01/07
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Wed 11:30a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 5 of 34 trails 15% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Mont Farlagne — Wed 11:32a 4 new machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 22 trails 27% open Mon/Tue: 9a-5p; Wed: 9a-9p; Thu: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 7:52a powder machine groomed 23 – 23 base 58 of 60 trails 97% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Canada Olympic Park — Wed 10:35a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Canyon — Wed 8:18a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 20 of 22 trails, 91% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:35a 5 new powder machine groomed 30 – 48 base 88 of 95 trails 93% open, 3400 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lake Louise — Wed 5:55a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 39 – 49 base 157 of 160 trails 98% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 9:41a 11 new powder machine groomed 45 – 45 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 9:37a 2 new machine groomed 37 – 37 base 62 of 79 trails 78% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunshine Village — Wed 3:37a 4 new powder machine groomed 57 – 194 base 117 of 145 trails, 81% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 8:46a machine groomed 91 – 91 base 3 of 76 trails, 4% open 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 10:30a-5:30p Fri: 10:30a-8p; Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.
Eaglecrest — Wed 8:52a machine groomed 21 – 84 base 34 of 36 trails, 94% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Jan 07: Not open.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 12 – 16 base 14 of 18 trails, 58 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments