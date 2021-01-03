Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:28a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 19 of 55 trails 35% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunrise Park — Operating, no details

California

Alpine Meadows — Wed 7:51a 2 new machine groomed 38 – 57 base 53 of 103 trails, 51% open, 8 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain — Wed 10:01a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 20 of 27 trails 74% open, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:9a-4p.

Bear Valley — Wed 1:17p machine groomed 12 – 18 base 41 of 75 trails 55% open, 6 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9:30p-3:30p; Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal — Wed 10:05a 1 new machine groomed 45 – 45 base 29 of 33 trails 88% open, 3 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak — Wed 10:08a packed powder machine groomed 15 – 15 base 5 of 54 trails 9% open, 4 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Dodge Ridge — Wed 5:33a machine groomed 15 – 28 base 57 of 67 trails 85% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 10:10a variable machine groomed 10 – 10 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly — Wed 8:06a packed powder machine groomed 27 – 48 base 84 of 97 trails, 64% open 5 miles, 3050 acres, 23 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood — Wed 7:35a 1 new powder machine groomed 16 – 43 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June — Wed 11:48a machine groomed 8 – 8 base 19 of 41 trails, 44% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood — Wed 8:07a packed powder machine groomed 30 – 33 base 84 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth — Wed 11:49a machine groomed 44 – 44 base 102 of 154 trails 63% open, 20 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High — Wed 6:09a packed powder machine groomed 24 – 36 base 22 of 59 trails 37% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon/Tues: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy — Wed 10:31a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 5 of 28 trails, 18% open 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Mt Shasta — Wed 1:08p hard packed machine groomed 3 – 5 base 12 of 32 trails, 38% open 181 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 18 – 32 base 90 of 100 trails 90% open, 2271 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:09a machine groomed 29 – 48 base 40 of 46 trails 85% open, 1500 acres, 11 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Jan 02-Jan 10: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Summit — Wed 12:04p machine groomed 48 – 48 base 24 of 32 trails 73% open, 14 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-6p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley — Wed 5:50a machine groomed 18 – 30 base 11 of 30 trails 37% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thurs: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs — Wed 10:15a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 45 – 45 base 18 of 18 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Squaw Valley — Wed 6:20a 2 new machine groomed 37 – 42 base 112 of 158 trails, 71% open, 19 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:06a 1 new variable machine groomed 28 – 48 base 79 of 103 trails 77% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner — Wed 2:14p machine groomed 22 – 22 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed No Recent Information powder machine groomed 8 – 21 base 7 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Diamond Peak — Wed 9:12a packed powder machine groomed 40 – 50 base 24 of 31 trails 77% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada

Lee Canyon — Wed 7:42a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 3 of 30 trails 10% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California

Mt Rose — Wed 7:28a machine groomed 21 – 31 base 43 of 65 trails, 66% open 700 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC NORTH Idaho

Bogus Basin — Wed 6:50a 4 new powder machine groomed 40 – 45 base 82 of 82 trails 2600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage — Wed 5:11a 5 new powder machine groomed 53 – 55 base 67 of 67 trails 25 miles, 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p ,

Kelly Canyon — Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-4p.

Lookout Pass — Wed 10:51a 10 new powder machine groomed 24 – 44 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Operating, no details

Pebble Creek — Wed 11:39a variable machine groomed 10 – 10 base 9 of 30 trails 1 of 3 lifts, 30% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Pomerelle — Wed 11:43a 1 new machine groomed 33 – 42 base 18 of 24 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 75% open, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 12:07p 11 new powder machine groomed 44 – 59 base 92 of 92 trails, 10 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.

Silver Mountain — Wed 10:47a 8 new machine groomed 43 – 53 base 47 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 59% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Soldier Mountain — Wed 6:00a 3 new machine groomed 21 – 21 base 36 of 36 trails 1142 acres, 2 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sun Valley — Wed 6:26a packed powder machine groomed 32 – 37 base 105 of 128 trails 15 of 17 lifts, 82% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack — Wed 5:49a 5 new powder machine groomed 19 – 41 base 44 of 48 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Oregon

Anthony Lakes — Reopen 01/08 machine groomed 28 – 28 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Cooper Spur — Reopen 01/08 7 – 7 base Fri: 4p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Hoodoo — Wed 7:39a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 35 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 88% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Ashland — Wed 7:51a 2 new machine groomed 32 – 40 base 44 of 44 trails 240 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, 99% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:50a 10 new powder machine groomed 71 – 80 base 116 of 121 trails 4173 acres, 14 of 15 lifts, 96% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 6:36a 15 new machine groomed 82 – 118 base 59 of 87 trails 8 of 12 lifts, 68% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 8:49a machine groomed 21 – 40 base 16 of 65 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 25% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Timberline — Wed 8:54a powder machine groomed 80 – 80 base 4 of 9 lifts, 44% open Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass — Reopen 01/06 36 – 36 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Washington

49 Degrees North — Wed 5:29a 2 new powder machine groomed 42 – 55 base 48 of 89 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 54% open, Fri-Tue: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Tue.

Badger Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Bluewood — Reopen 01/06 machine groomed 48 – 53 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Crystal Mountain — Wed 10:40a 21 new powder machine groomed 75 – 75 base 23 of 85 trails, 1300 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, 27% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Wed Reopen 01/06 packed powder 24 – 27 base Wed Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Wed, Fri-Sun.

Mission Ridge — Wed 6:52a 2 new machine groomed 26 – 27 base 23 of 56 trails 5 of 6 lifts, 41% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Baker — Wed 5:18a 25 new powder machine groomed 130 – 145 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane — Wed 9:17a powder machine groomed 44 – 52 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Stevens Pass — Wed 9:23a machine groomed 84 – 84 base 54 of 77 trails 9 of 14 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 7:40a machine groomed 69 – 100 base 82 of 83 trails 21 of 26 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 7:41a machine groomed 69 – 100 base 24 of 24 trails, 4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

White Pass — Wed 9:29a machine groomed 44 – 70 base 38 of 47 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 81% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA British Columbia

Apex Mountain — Wed 7:28a 2 new machine groomed 41 – 41 base 75 of 80 trails 94% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Baldy Mountain — Wed 7:34a 5 new machine groomed 43 – 43 base 30 of 35 trails 86% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Big White — Wed 7:44a 1 new powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 113 of 119 trails 95% open, 13 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-3:30p.

Cypress Mountain — Wed 9:23a powder machine groomed 66 – 116 base 18 of 53 trails 34% open, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 8:42a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 12 base 10 of 14 trails 71% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Fernie Alpine — Wed 6:37a 11 new powder machine groomed 35 – 71 base 115 of 142 trails, 81% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain — Wed 7:43a 1 new machine groomed 85 – 115 base 23 of 33 trails 70% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Hudson Bay — Reopen 01/06 machine groomed 43 – 53 base Wed-Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Kicking Horse — Wed 3:33a 11 new powder machine groomed 71 – 165 base 128 of 129 trails, 99% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley — Wed 3:58a 8 new machine groomed 24 – 30 base 50 of 80 trails 63% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; 5:30p-8:30p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Plan to Open 02/11

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Manning Park Resort — Wed 8:54a 18 new powder machine groomed 49 – 49 base 34 of 34 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Seymour — Wed 9:03a 1 new machine groomed 85 – 134 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 9:10a 5 new powder machine groomed 54 – 112 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:42a 9 new powder machine groomed 29 – 49 base 87 of 135 trails, 64% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King — Wed 4:44a 6 new powder machine groomed 47 – 104 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort — Wed 6:44a powder machine groomed 24 – 46 base 118 of 119 trails 99% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 9:15a 6 new powder machine groomed 75 – 75 base 35 of 75 trails, 47% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 1:00p packed powder machine groomed 65 – 109 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Jan 01-03: 9a-8p.

SilverStar — Wed 6:49a packed powder machine groomed 54 – 58 base 133 of 133 trails 100% open, 8 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p; Fri: 8:30a-8:30p Sat: 8:30-8:30p; Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sun Peaks — Wed 6:57a machine groomed 53 – 54 base 137 of 137 trails, 100% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:44a 8 new variable machine groomed 102 – 102 base 238 of 240 trails, 99% open, 8000 acres, 22 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Whitewater — Wed 5:47a 7 new powder machine groomed 72 – 72 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Saskatchewan

Duck Mountain — Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.

Manitoba

Asessippi Ski Area — Reopen 01/08 machine groomed 43 – 47 base Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p; Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Falcon Ridge — Reopen 01/09 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.

Quebec

Bromont — Wed 8:42a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 45 of 141 trails, 25% open 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p; Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Camp Fortune — Wed 8:45a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 10 of 25 trails, 40% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Le Massif — Wed 6:29a 6 new packed powder machine groomed 6 – 6 base 17 of 53 trails 32% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:15p.

Mont Belu — Reopen 01/06 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Blanc — Wed 8:49a 4 new machine groomed 12 – 12 base 25 of 42 trails 60% open, 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades — Wed 8:59a 4 new machine groomed 12 – 12 base 5 of 20 trails 25% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-9p Thu: 9a-9:30p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Gleason — Wed 10:02a 6 new machine groomed 12 – 12 base 7 of 25 trails 28% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed- Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Habitant — Wed 9:03a packed powder machine groomed 10 – 10 base 9 of 11 trails, 82% open 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mont Orford — Wed 9:08a 8 new machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 61 trails 26% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud — Wed 10:03a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 15 trails, 40% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:18a 4 new machine groomed 6 – 12 base 33 of 71 trails 46% open, 35 miles, 195 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie — Wed 9:14a 2 new machine groomed 12 – 12 base 9 of 20 trails 45% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Sutton — Wed 6:21a 5- 6 new packed powder machine groomed 6 – 20 base 8 of 60 trails 13% open, 4 miles, 38 acres, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head — Wed 9:18a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 8 of 52 trails, 15% open 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ski La Reserve — Wed 9:24a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 18 of 40 trails 45% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:45p; Fri: 11a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 9:33a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 7 of 20 trails 35% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-9p Wed: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.

Sommet Gabriel — Wed 9:36a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 9 of 21 trails 43% open, 3 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sommet Morin Heights — Wed 9:43a variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 35 trails 31% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Jan 03: 8:30a-5p Jan 04-07: 9a-4p; Jan 08: 9a-10p; Jan 09: 8:30a-10p; Jan 10: 8:30a-5p.

Sommet Olympia — Wed 9:47a variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 9 of 37 trails 24% open, 5 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 9:48a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 22 of 40 trails 55% open, 7 of 8 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Stoneham — Wed 6:57a 4 new machine groomed 14 – 14 base 18 of 43 trails 43% open, 5 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Tremblant — Wed 6:16a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 62 of 102 trails, 61% open 445 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene — Reopen 01/07 Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Sun.

versant Avila — Wed 9:50a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 13 trails, 46% open 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Vorlage — Wed 9:30a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 5 of 18 trails, 28% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.

Ontario

Blue Mountain — Reopen TBA 16 – 16 base

Boler Mountain — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Calabogie Peaks — Plan to Open 01/23

Chicopee — Plan to Open 01/23

Earl Bales Ski Centre — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Glen Eden — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Searchmont Resort — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Skyloft Ski Club — Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Nova Scotia

Martock — Plan to Open 01/07

New Brunswick

Crabbe Mountain — Wed 11:30a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 5 of 34 trails 15% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Mont Farlagne — Wed 11:32a 4 new machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 22 trails 27% open Mon/Tue: 9a-5p; Wed: 9a-9p; Thu: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Wed 7:52a powder machine groomed 23 – 23 base 58 of 60 trails 97% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Canada Olympic Park — Wed 10:35a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Canyon — Wed 8:18a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 20 of 22 trails, 91% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Castle Mountain — Wed 5:35a 5 new powder machine groomed 30 – 48 base 88 of 95 trails 93% open, 3400 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise — Wed 5:55a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 39 – 49 base 157 of 160 trails 98% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin — Wed 9:41a 11 new powder machine groomed 45 – 45 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska — Wed 9:37a 2 new machine groomed 37 – 37 base 62 of 79 trails 78% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village — Wed 3:37a 4 new powder machine groomed 57 – 194 base 117 of 145 trails, 81% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Wed 8:46a machine groomed 91 – 91 base 3 of 76 trails, 4% open 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 10:30a-5:30p Fri: 10:30a-8p; Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.

Eaglecrest — Wed 8:52a machine groomed 21 – 84 base 34 of 36 trails, 94% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Jan 07: Not open.

CANADA Quebec

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 12 – 16 base 14 of 18 trails, 58 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

