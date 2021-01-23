On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Small leads Texas St. over Louisiana-Monroe 69-63

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:15 pm
< a min read
      

MONROE, La. (AP) — Isiah Small had 20 points as Texas State beat Louisiana-Monroe 69-63 on Saturday.

Mason Harrell had 11 points for Texas State (11-4, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Russell Harrison had 21 points for the Warhawks (4-11, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Marco Morency added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Koreem Ozier was held to two points. The Warhawks’ leading scorer entering the contest at 13 points per game, he failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Warhawks this season. Texas State defeated Louisiana-Monroe 57-47 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
1|25 Customer Contact Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support