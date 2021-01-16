On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Smoots scores 14 to lead N. Colorado past Idaho 75-61

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 5:49 pm
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Matt Johnson II had 18 points as Northern Colorado got past Idaho 75-61 on Saturday.

Tre’Shon Smoots, Kur Jockuch and Bodie Hume had 14 points apiece for Northern Colorado (7-6, 4-4 Big Sky Conference).Jockuch added seven rebounds.

Scott Blakney tied a career high with 23 points for the Vandals (0-11, 0-8), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to 11 games. Damen Thacker added 13 points.

Northern Colorado defeated Idaho 74-54 on Thursday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

