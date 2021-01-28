On Air: Ask the CIO
SMU 67, Memphis 65

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 10:18 pm
< a min read
      

MEMPHIS (9-6)

Williams 7-10 2-2 17, Cisse 1-2 1-2 3, Hardaway 0-1 0-0 0, Nolley 7-13 0-0 19, Quinones 1-4 3-4 5, Lomax 2-3 2-2 6, Baugh 2-3 0-0 5, Ellis 3-9 1-3 9, Jeffries 0-2 1-2 1, Dandridge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 10-15 65.

SMU (9-3)

Chargois 5-9 0-0 13, Hunt 7-9 2-2 17, Jasey 0-0 0-0 0, Bandoumel 5-13 4-5 15, Davis 2-13 2-2 6, Jolly 3-10 2-2 8, Anei 3-6 2-2 8, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 12-13 67.

Halftime_SMU 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Memphis 9-20 (Nolley 5-9, Ellis 2-5, Williams 1-1, Baugh 1-2, Hardaway 0-1, Jeffries 0-1, Quinones 0-1), SMU 5-21 (Chargois 3-4, Hunt 1-2, Bandoumel 1-7, Anei 0-1, Jolly 0-1, Davis 0-6). Rebounds_Memphis 27 (Williams 11), SMU 27 (Jolly 6). Assists_Memphis 19 (Lomax 8), SMU 13 (Davis 8). Total Fouls_Memphis 17, SMU 13. A_1,698 (7,000).

