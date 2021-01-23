On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

SMU 78, UCF 65

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 4:10 pm
< a min read
      

SMU (8-2)

Chargois 3-5 0-0 6, Hunt 3-4 5-5 11, Jasey 1-4 0-0 2, Bandoumel 3-5 3-4 11, Davis 7-13 6-6 21, McNeill 3-4 0-0 7, Anei 5-7 2-2 12, Jolly 2-7 0-0 5, Smith 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-52 16-17 78.

UCF (3-6)

Adams 4-12 0-0 9, Walker 3-7 4-6 10, Fuller 4-7 0-0 8, Green 2-8 0-0 5, Mahan 4-12 1-2 13, Perry 5-12 2-2 14, Mobley 2-4 2-2 6, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 9-12 65.

Halftime_UCF 33-32. 3-Point Goals_SMU 6-15 (Bandoumel 2-2, McNeill 1-1, Smith 1-2, Jolly 1-3, Davis 1-4, Anei 0-1, Chargois 0-1, Hunt 0-1), UCF 8-22 (Mahan 4-7, Perry 2-5, Adams 1-5, Green 1-5). Rebounds_SMU 30 (Hunt 8), UCF 28 (Green, Perry 5). Assists_SMU 16 (Davis 9), UCF 12 (Perry 7). Total Fouls_SMU 12, UCF 14. A_1,394 (9,465).

