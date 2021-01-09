On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Sofia Goggia races to dominating win in World Cup downhill

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 7:44 am
1 min read
      

ST. ANTON, Austria (AP) — Olympic champion Sofia Goggia’s high-risk skiing was rewarded with a dominating win in a World Cup downhill on Saturday.

Goggia was fast and nearly flawless in the sunshine on the rarely raced Karl Schranz course to be 0.96 seconds faster than Tamara Tippler of Austria.

Breezy Johnson landed her third straight third-place finish in downhills this season, 1.04 back, after the American clocked the fastest speed of more than 122 kph (76 mph).

Goggia has finished ahead of Johnson in each downhill so far and the Italian now has two wins and a second place to lead the season-long standings.

Switzerland’s Corinne Suter, the only downhill racer to beat Goggia this season, tied for sixth Saturday with two-time world champion Ilka Stuhec.

Goggia’s ninth career World Cup win was her sixth in the marquee discipline of downhill. She rose to third in the overall World Cup standings led by Petra Vlhova.

Johnson’s latest third place extended the United States team’s standout record at St. Anton.

The two previous World Cup downhills raced at the Austrian resort in the past 20 years were won by Lindsey Vonn in 2007 and Alice Mckennis in 2013.

The result was unofficial with lower-ranked skiers yet to start.

Though no paying spectators were allowed at the finish during the coronavirus pandemic, there were cheers for the racers from recreational skiers on adjoining slopes.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

