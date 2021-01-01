On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Soucek scores 1st EPL goal of 2021 as West Ham beats Everton

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 2:56 pm
< a min read
      

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Tomas Soucek scored the first English Premier League goal of 2021 as West Ham beat Everton 1-0 on Friday.

Soucek struck for the visitors in the 86th minute to end Everton’s streak of four league wins.

The Toffees remained on 29 points with West Ham 10th on 26. Leader Liverpool has 33 points.

With no fans allowed due to coronavirus restrictions, West Ham’s David Moyes registered his first win at Goodison Park as an opposition manager.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

The Scot had lost all four previous appearances by an aggregate of 12-1 on a ground where he had success until leaving Everton for Manchester United in 2013.

Having done their primary job of not conceding, the Hammers benefited from some good fortune when Aaron Cresswell’s mis-hit shot deflected off Yerry Mina and into the path of Soucek, who could not miss.

The game got off to an inauspicious start for West Ham when goalkeeper Lucasz Fabianski was injured in the warmup and had to be replaced by Darren Rudolph before kickoff.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier