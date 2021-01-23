On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
South Alabama 62, Georgia Southern 48

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:21 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (10-7)

Toyambi 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 1-8 0-0 3, Z.Bryant 4-17 2-3 13, McCadden 5-9 4-4 16, Juozapaitis 1-3 0-0 2, Archie 1-8 0-1 2, C.Bryant 1-5 0-0 3, Savrasov 2-5 0-0 5, McFatten 0-0 0-0 0, Weatherford 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-60 6-8 48.

SOUTH ALABAMA (9-8)

Goncalves 3-10 0-0 9, West 0-1 1-2 1, Flowers 3-11 2-2 10, Locure 5-14 7-8 19, Pettway 6-13 3-5 15, Iorio 3-6 0-0 8, Curry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 13-17 62.

Halftime_South Alabama 37-23. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 8-36 (Z.Bryant 3-9, McCadden 2-5, Savrasov 1-2, C.Bryant 1-4, Brown 1-8, Weatherford 0-1, Juozapaitis 0-2, Archie 0-5), South Alabama 9-26 (Goncalves 3-9, Iorio 2-3, Locure 2-6, Flowers 2-8). Rebounds_Georgia Southern 37 (McCadden 8), South Alabama 42 (Goncalves 11). Assists_Georgia Southern 9 (McCadden 5), South Alabama 7 (Flowers 3). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 16, South Alabama 15. A_961 (10,041).

