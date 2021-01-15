South Alabama 73, Appalachian St. 64

APPALACHIAN ST. (9-5)
J.Lewis 3-5 2-3 8, Delph 3-11 0-0 9, Forrest 2-12 0-0 5, Parker 0-2 0-0 0, Gregory 7-9 0-2 14, Almonacy 5-14 0-0 12, Huntley 2-4 4-4 8, Eads 3-6 0-0 8, Duhart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 6-9 64.
SOUTH ALABAMA (8-6)
Goncalves 0-2 0-0 0, Iorio 0-3 2-2 2, Flowers 12-20 0-0 31, Locure 5-12 1-2 14, Pettway 2-6 2-2 6, Curry 5-7 6-8 16, West 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 25-52 13-17 73.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 8-32 (Delph 3-11, Eads 2-4, Almonacy 2-10, Forrest 1-6, Parker 0-1), South Alabama 10-20 (Flowers 7-9, Locure 3-6, Goncalves 0-2, Iorio 0-3). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 29 (Delph 8), South Alabama 37 (West 13). Assists_Appalachian St. 17 (Parker, Gregory, Almonacy 4), South Alabama 8 (Pettway 3). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 15, South Alabama 17. A_871 (10,041).
