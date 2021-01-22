South Dakota 65, W. Illinois 60

SOUTH DAKOTA (7-6)
Kamateros 7-12 0-0 15, Fuller 5-8 3-3 14, Perrott-Hunt 2-2 0-0 5, Plitzuweit 3-13 6-6 13, Umude 2-10 0-0 4, Hayes 2-3 1-1 5, Archambault 1-3 2-2 5, Zizic 0-1 1-3 1, Koster 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-53 13-15 65.
W. ILLINOIS (2-10)
Burrell 2-4 2-2 6, Carius 7-17 4-6 21, Johnson 1-9 0-0 2, Pearson 6-10 7-8 19, Jones 0-5 0-0 0, Anhold 3-7 2-2 9, Hinton 1-3 0-0 3, Brookens 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 15-18 60.
Halftime_W. Illinois 29-28. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 6-18 (Fuller 1-1, Koster 1-1, Perrott-Hunt 1-1, Archambault 1-2, Plitzuweit 1-4, Kamateros 1-5, Hayes 0-1, Umude 0-3), W. Illinois 5-20 (Carius 3-8, Anhold 1-3, Hinton 1-3, Brookens 0-1, Pearson 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_Kamateros. Rebounds_South Dakota 33 (Hayes 8), W. Illinois 31 (Burrell 10). Assists_South Dakota 11 (Plitzuweit 4), W. Illinois 9 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_South Dakota 20, W. Illinois 16.
