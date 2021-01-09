On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

South Dakota 68, UMKC 62

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 10:17 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTH DAKOTA (6-6)

Kamateros 3-6 3-4 9, Fuller 2-3 0-0 4, Perrott-Hunt 2-6 0-0 6, Plitzuweit 6-15 2-3 19, Umude 3-11 6-8 13, Archambault 5-6 0-0 13, Chisom 1-3 1-2 3, Hayes 0-1 1-2 1, Zizic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-19 68.

UMKC (5-8)

Allick 5-9 7-9 19, McKissic 6-13 1-1 15, Nesbitt 0-1 0-0 0, Pitts 6-14 1-1 13, Williams 4-9 0-0 8, Kamgain 1-4 1-2 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Boser 1-3 0-0 3, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 10-13 62.

Halftime_South Dakota 34-33. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 11-20 (Plitzuweit 5-8, Archambault 3-4, Perrott-Hunt 2-3, Umude 1-4, Fuller 0-1), UMKC 6-20 (Allick 2-4, McKissic 2-5, Kamgain 1-2, Boser 1-3, Pitts 0-3, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_McKissic, Pitts, Williams. Rebounds_South Dakota 30 (Umude 7), UMKC 32 (Allick 10). Assists_South Dakota 19 (Plitzuweit 6), UMKC 8 (Williams 3). Total Fouls_South Dakota 15, UMKC 22.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration