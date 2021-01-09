South Dakota 68, UMKC 62

SOUTH DAKOTA (6-6)
Kamateros 3-6 3-4 9, Fuller 2-3 0-0 4, Perrott-Hunt 2-6 0-0 6, Plitzuweit 6-15 2-3 19, Umude 3-11 6-8 13, Archambault 5-6 0-0 13, Chisom 1-3 1-2 3, Hayes 0-1 1-2 1, Zizic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-19 68.
UMKC (5-8)
Allick 5-9 7-9 19, McKissic 6-13 1-1 15, Nesbitt 0-1 0-0 0, Pitts 6-14 1-1 13, Williams 4-9 0-0 8, Kamgain 1-4 1-2 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Boser 1-3 0-0 3, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 10-13 62.
Halftime_South Dakota 34-33. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 11-20 (Plitzuweit 5-8, Archambault 3-4, Perrott-Hunt 2-3, Umude 1-4, Fuller 0-1), UMKC 6-20 (Allick 2-4, McKissic 2-5, Kamgain 1-2, Boser 1-3, Pitts 0-3, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_McKissic, Pitts, Williams. Rebounds_South Dakota 30 (Umude 7), UMKC 32 (Allick 10). Assists_South Dakota 19 (Plitzuweit 6), UMKC 8 (Williams 3). Total Fouls_South Dakota 15, UMKC 22.
