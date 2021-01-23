On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
South Dakota 84, W. Illinois 74

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 10:34 pm
SOUTH DAKOTA (8-6)

Kamateros 8-12 5-5 21, Fuller 5-7 0-0 11, Perrott-Hunt 4-8 2-2 12, Plitzuweit 2-6 7-8 11, Umude 6-15 2-3 14, Archambault 1-2 4-4 7, Zizic 1-4 0-0 2, Hayes 1-1 2-3 4, Koster 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-56 22-25 84.

W. ILLINOIS (2-11)

Burrell 2-5 1-2 6, Carius 4-10 2-2 13, Hinton 3-10 0-0 7, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Pearson 4-13 3-4 11, Anhold 1-4 0-0 2, Sandage 6-8 2-2 17, Lamar 1-1 0-0 3, Talton 1-5 4-4 7, Jones 1-3 2-2 4, Brookens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 14-16 74.

Halftime_South Dakota 42-20. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 4-13 (Perrott-Hunt 2-4, Archambault 1-2, Fuller 1-3, Kamateros 0-1, Umude 0-1, Plitzuweit 0-2), W. Illinois 10-23 (Sandage 3-4, Carius 3-7, Burrell 1-1, Lamar 1-1, Talton 1-2, Hinton 1-4, Anhold 0-1, Brookens 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-1). Fouled Out_Sandage. Rebounds_South Dakota 35 (Umude 11), W. Illinois 30 (Pearson 12). Assists_South Dakota 12 (Umude 5), W. Illinois 12 (Carius, Pearson 4). Total Fouls_South Dakota 22, W. Illinois 25.

