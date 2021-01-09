On Air: Business of Government Hour
South Florida beats East Carolina 69-63

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 3:56 pm
< a min read
      

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — David Collins registered 16 points as South Florida got past East Carolina 69-63 on Saturday.

Justin Brown had 12 points for South Florida (7-5, 3-3 American Athletic Conference). Alexis Yetna added 10 points.

Tremont Robinson-White scored a career-high 29 points for the Pirates (7-3, 1-3). Jayden Gardner added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Bitumba Baruti had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

