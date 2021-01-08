Southern Cal 60, Utah 59

UTAH (3-6)
McFarland 1-3 0-0 2, Torres 1-5 0-0 3, Gylten 2-6 9-10 15, Martin 3-8 1-2 9, Maxwell 5-14 7-7 20, Pendande 1-1 1-2 3, Puc 0-1 0-0 0, Becker 2-8 0-0 4, McQueen 0-2 0-0 0, Rees 1-4 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-52 19-23 59
SOUTHERN CAL (4-5)
Sanders 5-12 4-4 14, Jackson 6-10 0-0 12, Caldwell 2-9 0-0 5, Rogers 7-14 0-0 17, White 0-1 0-0 0, Oliver 4-7 0-0 8, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Jenkins 1-2 2-6 4, Tinner 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-55 6-10 60
|Utah
|21
|16
|13
|9
|—
|59
|Southern Cal
|17
|19
|11
|13
|—
|60
3-Point Goals_Utah 8-23 (Torres 1-4, Gylten 2-3, Martin 2-4, Maxwell 3-7, Becker 0-4, Rees 0-1), Southern Cal 4-14 (Sanders 0-4, Caldwell 1-2, Rogers 3-7, Oliver 0-1). Assists_Utah 10 (Gylten 6), Southern Cal 15 (Caldwell 5). Fouled Out_Utah Pendande. Rebounds_Utah 31 (Rees 3-6), Southern Cal 32 (Rogers 2-6). Total Fouls_Utah 17, Southern Cal 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
