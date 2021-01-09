Southern Cal 73, Arizona St. 64

SOUTHERN CAL (8-2)
I.Mobley 5-11 3-4 13, E.Mobley 5-7 8-9 19, Eaddy 4-12 8-9 16, Peterson 4-10 1-2 11, White 2-4 3-4 7, Agbonkpolo 1-4 2-2 4, Baumann 1-6 0-0 2, Goodwin 0-2 1-2 1, Waters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 26-32 73.
ARIZONA ST. (4-5)
Bagley 3-12 3-4 11, Osten 2-3 1-2 5, J.Christopher 3-11 3-4 11, Verge 4-13 7-8 17, Woods 7-15 1-2 18, Lawrence 1-5 0-2 2, C.Christopher 0-0 0-2 0, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 15-24 64.
Halftime_Southern Cal 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 3-22 (Peterson 2-5, E.Mobley 1-2, Agbonkpolo 0-1, I.Mobley 0-1, White 0-2, Baumann 0-5, Eaddy 0-6), Arizona St. 9-24 (Woods 3-8, J.Christopher 2-4, Verge 2-5, Bagley 2-7). Rebounds_Southern Cal 48 (E.Mobley 13), Arizona St. 26 (Bagley 13). Assists_Southern Cal 13 (Eaddy, Peterson 4), Arizona St. 9 (Woods 4). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 19, Arizona St. 25.
