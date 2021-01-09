On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Southern Cal 73, Arizona St. 64

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:23 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTHERN CAL (8-2)

I.Mobley 5-11 3-4 13, E.Mobley 5-7 8-9 19, Eaddy 4-12 8-9 16, Peterson 4-10 1-2 11, White 2-4 3-4 7, Agbonkpolo 1-4 2-2 4, Baumann 1-6 0-0 2, Goodwin 0-2 1-2 1, Waters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 26-32 73.

ARIZONA ST. (4-5)

Bagley 3-12 3-4 11, Osten 2-3 1-2 5, J.Christopher 3-11 3-4 11, Verge 4-13 7-8 17, Woods 7-15 1-2 18, Lawrence 1-5 0-2 2, C.Christopher 0-0 0-2 0, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 15-24 64.

Halftime_Southern Cal 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 3-22 (Peterson 2-5, E.Mobley 1-2, Agbonkpolo 0-1, I.Mobley 0-1, White 0-2, Baumann 0-5, Eaddy 0-6), Arizona St. 9-24 (Woods 3-8, J.Christopher 2-4, Verge 2-5, Bagley 2-7). Rebounds_Southern Cal 48 (E.Mobley 13), Arizona St. 26 (Bagley 13). Assists_Southern Cal 13 (Eaddy, Peterson 4), Arizona St. 9 (Woods 4). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 19, Arizona St. 25.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration