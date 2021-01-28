Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Southern Cal 75, Oregon St. 62

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 6:57 pm
< a min read
      

OREGON ST. (8-6)

Alatishe 3-7 2-3 8, Tucker 1-1 2-2 4, Lucas 6-11 2-2 18, Reichle 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 7-17 4-4 20, Hunt 1-7 0-0 3, Calloo 1-5 0-0 2, Franklin 1-2 0-0 3, Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Andela 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Silver 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 10-11 62.

SOUTHERN CAL (13-3)

I.Mobley 4-8 1-2 9, E.Mobley 6-12 2-3 14, Eaddy 3-8 0-0 7, Peterson 1-7 0-0 3, White 4-7 2-2 11, Baumann 4-8 0-0 11, Goodwin 4-6 0-3 8, E.Anderson 3-7 2-2 10, Agbonkpolo 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 29-65 9-14 75.

Halftime_Southern Cal 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 8-24 (Lucas 4-6, Thompson 2-6, Franklin 1-1, Hunt 1-4, Calloo 0-2, Silver 0-2, Reichle 0-3), Southern Cal 8-24 (Baumann 3-6, E.Anderson 2-4, White 1-1, Eaddy 1-5, Peterson 1-5, Agbonkpolo 0-1, E.Mobley 0-2). Rebounds_Oregon St. 27 (Thompson 7), Southern Cal 45 (E.Mobley 13). Assists_Oregon St. 12 (Thompson 5), Southern Cal 16 (Eaddy 4). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 16, Southern Cal 13.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris visits NIH for her second dose of the Moderna vaccine