Southern Cal 75, Oregon St. 62

OREGON ST. (8-6)

Alatishe 3-7 2-3 8, Tucker 1-1 2-2 4, Lucas 6-11 2-2 18, Reichle 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 7-17 4-4 20, Hunt 1-7 0-0 3, Calloo 1-5 0-0 2, Franklin 1-2 0-0 3, Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Andela 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Silver 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 10-11 62.

SOUTHERN CAL (13-3)

I.Mobley 4-8 1-2 9, E.Mobley 6-12 2-3 14, Eaddy 3-8 0-0 7, Peterson 1-7 0-0 3, White 4-7 2-2 11, Baumann 4-8 0-0 11, Goodwin 4-6 0-3 8, E.Anderson 3-7 2-2 10, Agbonkpolo 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 29-65 9-14 75.

Halftime_Southern Cal 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 8-24 (Lucas 4-6, Thompson 2-6, Franklin 1-1, Hunt 1-4, Calloo 0-2, Silver 0-2, Reichle 0-3), Southern Cal 8-24 (Baumann 3-6, E.Anderson 2-4, White 1-1, Eaddy 1-5, Peterson 1-5, Agbonkpolo 0-1, E.Mobley 0-2). Rebounds_Oregon St. 27 (Thompson 7), Southern Cal 45 (E.Mobley 13). Assists_Oregon St. 12 (Thompson 5), Southern Cal 16 (Eaddy 4). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 16, Southern Cal 13.

