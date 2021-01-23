On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Southern Cal 76, California 68

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 10:15 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTHERN CAL (12-3)

E.Mobley 6-13 12-15 25, I.Mobley 3-9 1-1 7, Eaddy 5-8 5-6 18, Peterson 1-8 1-2 3, White 2-4 0-0 4, E.Anderson 4-11 1-1 11, Agbonkpolo 1-3 0-0 3, Goodwin 2-2 0-0 4, Baumann 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-58 21-27 76.

CALIFORNIA (7-10)

Anticevich 5-10 4-4 15, Kelly 2-5 2-4 6, Betley 2-10 2-2 7, Foreman 1-3 2-2 5, Hyder 2-5 1-1 6, Brown 6-8 1-2 15, Bradley 5-14 0-0 11, Thorpe 1-2 1-3 3, Celestine 0-0 0-0 0, Kuany 0-1 0-0 0, Thiemann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 13-18 68.

Halftime_Southern Cal 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 7-15 (Eaddy 3-4, E.Anderson 2-3, Agbonkpolo 1-2, E.Mobley 1-2, White 0-1, Peterson 0-3), California 7-22 (Brown 2-2, Anticevich 1-2, Foreman 1-2, Hyder 1-4, Betley 1-5, Bradley 1-6, Kuany 0-1). Fouled Out_Kelly, Thorpe. Rebounds_Southern Cal 36 (I.Mobley 10), California 29 (Brown 7). Assists_Southern Cal 12 (E.Mobley, E.Anderson 3), California 10 (Anticevich, Hyder 3). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 17, California 23.

