Southern Cal 81, No. 25 Washington St. 77, OT

WASHINGTON ST. (7-2)
Motuga 2-3 2-3 6, Murekatete 3-5 2-3 8, Charlisse Leger-Walker 9-23 6-7 29, Krystal Leger-Walker 9-25 0-0 23, Teder 2-6 0-0 5, Nankervis 0-3 0-0 0, Molina 2-4 0-0 6, Sarver 0-3 0-0 0, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-72 10-13 77
SOUTHERN CAL (6-5)
Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 7-16 10-11 24, Jackson 4-7 4-4 12, Caldwell 2-6 2-2 8, Rogers 7-16 0-0 16, Pili 2-4 2-2 7, White 1-4 0-0 2, Jenkins 6-8 0-1 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-62 18-20 81
|Washington St.
|14
|19
|11
|20
|13
|—
|77
|Southern Cal
|12
|17
|20
|15
|17
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Washington St. 13-36 (Motuga 0-1, Leger-Walker 5-12, Leger-Walker 5-13, Teder 1-4, Molina 2-3, Sarver 0-3), Southern Cal 5-13 (Oliver 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Caldwell 2-3, Rogers 2-5, Pili 1-1, White 0-2). Assists_Washington St. 17 (Motuga 4), Southern Cal 14 (White 4). Fouled Out_Washington St. Murekatete. Rebounds_Washington St. 41 (Team 7-8), Southern Cal 35 (Jenkins 3-9). Total Fouls_Washington St. 18, Southern Cal 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments