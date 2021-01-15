On Air: Motley Fool Money
Southern Cal 81, No. 25 Washington St. 77, OT

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 11:17 pm
WASHINGTON ST. (7-2)

Motuga 2-3 2-3 6, Murekatete 3-5 2-3 8, Charlisse Leger-Walker 9-23 6-7 29, Krystal Leger-Walker 9-25 0-0 23, Teder 2-6 0-0 5, Nankervis 0-3 0-0 0, Molina 2-4 0-0 6, Sarver 0-3 0-0 0, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-72 10-13 77

SOUTHERN CAL (6-5)

Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 7-16 10-11 24, Jackson 4-7 4-4 12, Caldwell 2-6 2-2 8, Rogers 7-16 0-0 16, Pili 2-4 2-2 7, White 1-4 0-0 2, Jenkins 6-8 0-1 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-62 18-20 81

Washington St. 14 19 11 20 13 77
Southern Cal 12 17 20 15 17 81

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 13-36 (Motuga 0-1, Leger-Walker 5-12, Leger-Walker 5-13, Teder 1-4, Molina 2-3, Sarver 0-3), Southern Cal 5-13 (Oliver 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Caldwell 2-3, Rogers 2-5, Pili 1-1, White 0-2). Assists_Washington St. 17 (Motuga 4), Southern Cal 14 (White 4). Fouled Out_Washington St. Murekatete. Rebounds_Washington St. 41 (Team 7-8), Southern Cal 35 (Jenkins 3-9). Total Fouls_Washington St. 18, Southern Cal 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

