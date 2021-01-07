Southern Cal 87, Arizona 73

SOUTHERN CAL (7-2)
I.Mobley 3-5 0-0 7, E.Mobley 7-13 5-6 19, Eaddy 3-7 2-4 9, Peterson 3-6 0-0 7, White 7-10 5-6 22, Goodwin 3-4 3-4 9, Baumann 3-6 0-0 8, Agbonkpolo 2-2 2-3 6, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-53 17-23 87.
ARIZONA (9-2)
J.Brown 4-7 0-1 8, A.Tubelis 11-16 7-9 31, Akinjo 0-9 0-0 0, Baker 1-7 1-2 3, Terry 1-4 0-0 2, T.Brown 4-8 2-2 10, Mathurin 2-5 5-6 11, Lee 1-3 4-5 6, Koloko 1-3 0-1 2, Gorener 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 19-26 73.
Halftime_Southern Cal 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 8-14 (White 3-5, Baumann 2-5, I.Mobley 1-1, Peterson 1-1, Eaddy 1-2), Arizona 4-16 (A.Tubelis 2-4, Mathurin 2-5, Baker 0-2, Akinjo 0-5). Fouled Out_I.Mobley, Goodwin. Rebounds_Southern Cal 32 (E.Mobley 11), Arizona 32 (Lee 9). Assists_Southern Cal 16 (Peterson 10), Arizona 17 (Akinjo 6). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 21, Arizona 20.
