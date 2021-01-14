On Air: This Just In
Southern Cal 95, Washington 68

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 11:37 pm
WASHINGTON (1-10)

Roberts 4-7 2-3 10, Wright 3-6 3-4 9, Bey 4-7 1-2 11, Green 2-11 0-0 5, Stevenson 6-14 0-0 16, Bajema 1-4 2-2 5, Battle 0-4 2-2 2, Brooks 2-4 3-4 8, Sorn 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 22-58 15-19 68.

SOUTHERN CAL (10-2)

E.Mobley 6-10 5-7 17, I.Mobley 6-9 5-9 18, Eaddy 4-6 0-0 10, Peterson 4-8 4-4 14, White 2-4 5-7 9, Agbonkpolo 0-3 4-4 4, Goodwin 5-10 2-5 12, Baumann 2-6 0-0 6, E.Anderson 1-3 1-1 3, Coulibaly 1-2 0-0 2, Waters 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 26-37 95.

Halftime_Southern Cal 44-23. 3-Point Goals_Washington 9-23 (Stevenson 4-8, Bey 2-4, Brooks 1-1, Bajema 1-2, Green 1-5, Wright 0-1, Battle 0-2), Southern Cal 7-19 (Eaddy 2-4, Peterson 2-5, Baumann 2-6, I.Mobley 1-1, Agbonkpolo 0-1, E.Mobley 0-1, White 0-1). Rebounds_Washington 29 (Roberts 8), Southern Cal 37 (Peterson 7). Assists_Washington 13 (Roberts, Green 3), Southern Cal 20 (I.Mobley 4). Total Fouls_Washington 23, Southern Cal 16.

