Southern U. 102, MVSU 61

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 7:35 pm
MVSU (0-12)

R.Williams 0-0 1-2 1, Collins 5-15 2-3 15, Hunter 9-20 1-3 23, Smith 4-11 0-0 11, Howard 2-4 0-2 4, Perry 2-5 1-2 5, Blackwood 0-4 2-2 2, Walden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 7-14 61.

SOUTHERN U. (3-4)

T.Williams 2-5 5-5 9, Henderson 3-5 5-6 12, Brooks 2-6 2-2 8, Lee 4-6 3-3 12, D.Johnson 2-5 3-3 7, Saddler 6-7 0-0 12, Allen 4-5 2-4 10, Cele 7-9 1-1 18, Shivers 2-6 4-6 10, Rollins 1-4 0-0 2, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Toure 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-61 25-30 102.

Halftime_Southern U. 51-38. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 10-33 (Hunter 4-12, Smith 3-7, Collins 3-10, Blackwood 0-2, Perry 0-2), Southern U. 9-21 (Cele 3-4, Brooks 2-4, Shivers 2-4, Henderson 1-2, Lee 1-2, Saddler 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Rollins 0-3). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_MVSU 18 (Collins, Perry 4), Southern U. 43 (Allen 10). Assists_MVSU 15 (Collins 7), Southern U. 19 (Saddler 7). Total Fouls_MVSU 19, Southern U. 17. A_1,286 (7,500).

