Southern U. 61, Grambling St. 55

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:57 pm
SOUTHERN U. (1-4)

Williams 6-9 3-5 18, Henderson 4-10 2-4 11, Brooks 3-12 1-2 8, Lee 3-6 1-2 9, D.Johnson 2-3 0-1 4, Cele 1-6 1-1 4, Jones 2-3 2-5 6, Allen 0-0 1-2 1, Toure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 11-22 61.

GRAMBLING ST. (3-6)

McGee 2-4 0-0 4, Randolph 2-6 2-3 6, Christon 3-9 1-2 8, Moss 3-4 1-2 7, Moton 1-8 0-0 3, Cunningham 7-15 4-7 18, Cobb 1-5 1-2 3, K.Edwards 0-3 3-4 3, Munford 1-4 0-0 3, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 12-20 55.

Halftime_Grambling St. 28-23. 3-Point Goals_Southern U. 8-18 (Williams 3-3, Lee 2-4, Cele 1-3, Henderson 1-3, Brooks 1-5), Grambling St. 3-17 (Christon 1-3, Munford 1-4, Moton 1-5, Cunningham 0-1, Moss 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Cobb 0-2). Fouled Out_Cunningham. Rebounds_Southern U. 33 (Henderson 13), Grambling St. 36 (Randolph 8). Assists_Southern U. 16 (Brooks 6), Grambling St. 9 (Moss, Moton, Cunningham 2). Total Fouls_Southern U. 19, Grambling St. 17. A_708 (7,500).

