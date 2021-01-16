Southern U. 88, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-9)
Bell 3-6 1-2 7, Doss 4-16 9-14 18, Stredic 0-1 0-0 0, J.Johnson 2-8 11-11 16, Morris 1-6 2-3 4, Banyard 0-5 1-2 1, Lynn 2-2 0-0 4, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, N.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, T.Doolittle 0-0 2-2 2, Parchman 0-1 1-2 1, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-46 27-36 53.
SOUTHERN U. (2-4)
Williams 2-3 3-4 7, Henderson 5-7 7-11 19, Brooks 2-5 0-0 4, Lee 3-5 2-2 9, D.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Shivers 5-7 2-2 15, Cele 4-4 0-1 12, Saddler 3-3 2-2 8, Rollins 1-4 1-2 4, Allen 3-4 1-2 7, Edwards 0-1 1-2 1, Toure 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-46 19-28 88.
Halftime_Southern U. 45-24. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 2-7 (J.Johnson 1-2, Doss 1-5), Southern U. 11-16 (Cele 4-4, Shivers 3-4, Henderson 2-2, Lee 1-1, Rollins 1-4, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 19 (Morris 5), Southern U. 38 (Henderson 13). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 (J.Johnson 2), Southern U. 22 (Saddler 8). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 19, Southern U. 27. A_1,286 (7,500).
