On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Southern U. 88, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 8:05 pm
< a min read
      

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-9)

Bell 3-6 1-2 7, Doss 4-16 9-14 18, Stredic 0-1 0-0 0, J.Johnson 2-8 11-11 16, Morris 1-6 2-3 4, Banyard 0-5 1-2 1, Lynn 2-2 0-0 4, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, N.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, T.Doolittle 0-0 2-2 2, Parchman 0-1 1-2 1, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-46 27-36 53.

SOUTHERN U. (2-4)

Williams 2-3 3-4 7, Henderson 5-7 7-11 19, Brooks 2-5 0-0 4, Lee 3-5 2-2 9, D.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Shivers 5-7 2-2 15, Cele 4-4 0-1 12, Saddler 3-3 2-2 8, Rollins 1-4 1-2 4, Allen 3-4 1-2 7, Edwards 0-1 1-2 1, Toure 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-46 19-28 88.

Halftime_Southern U. 45-24. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 2-7 (J.Johnson 1-2, Doss 1-5), Southern U. 11-16 (Cele 4-4, Shivers 3-4, Henderson 2-2, Lee 1-1, Rollins 1-4, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 19 (Morris 5), Southern U. 38 (Henderson 13). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 (J.Johnson 2), Southern U. 22 (Saddler 8). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 19, Southern U. 27. A_1,286 (7,500).

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration