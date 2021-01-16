On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sow leads UC Santa Barbara over UC San Diego 84-53

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 10:25 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead UC Santa Barbara to an 84-53 win over UC San Diego on Saturday.

Josh Pierre-Louis had 12 points for UC Santa Barbara (8-3, 4-2 Big West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. JaQuori McLaughlin added 11 points and six assists. Miles Norris had 10 points.

Ajare Sanni, who was second on the Gauchos in scoring entering the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 20 percent (2 of 10).

Toni Rocak had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Tritons (2-3, 0-3). Bryce Pope, whose 13 points per game heading into the contest led the Tritons, was held to only four points (2 of 10).

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Tritons this season. UC Santa Barbara defeated UC San Diego 69-52 onFriday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

