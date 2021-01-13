SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 14 Birmingham 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 14 Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10 Huntsville 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 10 Knoxville 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

