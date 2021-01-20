SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 7 4 3 0 0 8 19 22 Pensacola 6 3 2 0 1 7 21 18 Birmingham 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 21 Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10 Knoxville 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

