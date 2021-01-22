SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 7 4 3 0 0 8 19 22 Birmingham 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 21 Pensacola 7 3 3 0 1 7 25 23 Knoxville 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 19 Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Pensacola 4

Macon at Birmingham, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

