Sports News

SPHL Glance

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 8 5 3 0 0 10 24 26
Pensacola 7 3 3 0 1 7 25 23
Birmingham 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 26
Knoxville 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 19
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Pensacola 4

Macon at Birmingham, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Birmingham 4

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports News

