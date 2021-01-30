Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

SPHL Glance

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 9 6 3 0 0 12 27 26
Pensacola 9 5 3 0 1 11 32 25
Macon 5 3 1 1 0 7 12 11
Birmingham 8 3 4 1 0 7 24 30
Knoxville 9 3 6 0 0 6 24 27

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 3, Knoxville 0

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 1

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover