SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|27
|26
|Pensacola
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|32
|25
|Macon
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|12
|11
|Birmingham
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|24
|30
|Knoxville
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|24
|27
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Huntsville 3, Knoxville 0
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 1
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
