SPHL Glance

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4
Macon 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1
Huntsville 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4
Birmingham 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 10
Knoxville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

