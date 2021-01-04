On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

SPHL Glance

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 9
Huntsville 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 10
Birmingham 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 12
Macon 3 1 1 1 0 3 4 7
Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Macon 0

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 1

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier