SPHL Glance

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 9
Huntsville 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 10
Birmingham 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 12
Macon 3 1 1 1 0 3 4 7
Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

